BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cloudy start, a sunny middle and a cloudy end for Thursday. It looks like Friday will be much of the same.

A front will cross the region on Saturday and with it a shower can’t be ruled out later in the day, but there’s a better chance of a spotty shower is likely on track for Sunday, along with a cool breeze off the Atlantic.

Highs will stay in the upper 60s on Sunday and Monday.

There are more chances for showers that will remain all next week as well.

