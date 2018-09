BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Department officers are on scene after a bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash involving a bus happened at the intersection of Bentalou and North Ave.

No word yet on if there were any injuries.

Officers are on the scene of a crash involving a bus at the intersection of Bentalou and North Avenue. Expect traffic delays in the area. PIO responding. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) September 21, 2018

Drivers are being told to expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

