BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — David Wise, also known as “Rambo” and “Rampage” was sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for the armed robbery of a federally licensed firearms dealer.

According to a plea agreement, Wise, 23, along with four other conspirators, robbed a bait, tackle, and gun store in Dundalk, Maryland. The group had specifically targeted the store in order to steal guns to sell and use.

The five men entered the store and held the store-owners at gunpoint, demanding money and guns. The victims complied in fear for their lives.

After a pick-up truck was backed up to the front of the store, Wise and his accomplices stole cash and 37 firearms, including three assault rifles and a silencer.

One of the Wise’s co-conspirators, Lerron Sheppard, pushed a victim into a safe and locked her inside.

“These five felons terrorized innocent employees, they victimized a law-abiding business owner, and they stole these firearms with purely criminal intentions in mind,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge, Rob Cekada.

The victims reported that Wise had taken a shotgun from the safe before Sheppard locked one of them inside. Wise did not take the shotgun but left it in the store next to the earbuds he had worn during the robbery.

Investigators obtained a fingerprint from the shotgun, which matched Wise’s fingerprint. Wise’s home was then searched, with law enforcement recovering several items stolen in the robbery, including firearms with the sales tags still attached.

Officers also recovered the loaded pistol that Wise pointed at the victims during the robbery.

