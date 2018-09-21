GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man wanted for robbing the same bank location twice this year.

John Kenneth Moore, 53, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, robbery, and theft. Police say they were also able to link him to another bank robbery outside of Anne Arundel County.

The first bank robbery was on January 12, at the 1st Mariner Bank located in the 300 block of Crain Highway S in Glen Burnie.

According to police, Moore went into the bank, before giving a teller a note and demanding money. The teller gave him money, and Moore fled before police arrived on scene. Police searched the area, but were unable to find him.

On September 14, police were again called to that location about a robbery. The name of the bank had changed to Howard Bank since the previous robbery.

Moore used the same tactic to rob the bank, and fled before officers arrived, police say.

Investigators were able to identify the bank robbery as Moore, who was arrested on September 18. Police did not say what additional charges he could face for the other bank robbery he is linked to.

