FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A local Chick-Fil-A just stepped up its customer service game when John Kirk rode through on a lawnmower, looking to get a meal on his first day of work.

The restaurant posted pictures of Kirk getting his sandwich to Facebook.

Kirk appears to be alright with the exposure, commenting on his newfound social media fame.

