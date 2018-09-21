SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – A teacher who police say was caught on camera directing a toddler to steal from a mall game machine turned himself in on Wednesday.

Anthony Helinski, a 34-year-old Lawrence resident, was processed on three counts of theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of criminal trespassing, and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Helinski was released on personal recognizance bail and is expected to be arraigned October 29.

Police released cell phone that appears to show a man taking items from within the Keymaster game, where a young girl is inside, retrieving them. Another child, a boy about five to seven-years-old stands by the man’s side throughout the process.

Salem Police said they received numerous tips that helped them obtain an arrest warrant for Helinski.

Nicole Kieser, the director of communications at Andover Public Schools, confirmed that Helinski is a teacher at Doherty Middle School.

“One of our teachers at the Doherty Middle School was involved in an incident in Salem, NH last week. Andover Public Schools is fully cooperating with authorities. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation,” Kieser said.

