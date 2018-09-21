HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — An online fundraiser has been started to help the victims and families of those affected by Thursday’s deadly shooting at a Rite Aid distribution Center near Aberdeen.

A fund to support the families has been set up with the Victoria Russell Foundation. Click here if you would like to donate to help the victims.

A community vigil is set for Friday night at the Cranberry United Methodist Church.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler reminded everyone to always be aware of where you donate to, as there may be fake GoFundMe pages or fundraisers set up following tragedies such as these.

The three people killed and three others injured by gunfire have been identified.

Victims In Aberdeen Workplace Shooting Identified

What We Know:

Three people were killed, three others injured in a workplace shooting in Harford County.

The shooting happened at the Rite Aid Distribution Center near Aberdeen.

The call came in to police at 9:06 a.m.

The lone female shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff says suspect had been diagnosed with mental illness.

