BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Antoine Jamel Henderson of Hagerstown, Maryland, pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy to distribute 40 or more grams of Fentanyl.

In his plea agreement, the 35-year-old admitted to supervising a drug trafficking organization that sold Fentanyl that resulted in fatal and non-fatal overdoses, including the deaths of two Pennsylvania men.

Henderson knew that the Fentanyl that was distributed through his organization resulted in the overdoses.

Between August and September 2017, investigators made at least six purchases of either Fentanyl or crack cocaine from Henderson or his co-defendant.

According to the plea agreement, the controlled purchases were supposed to be heroin, but lab results showed that the substances provided by Henderson and his co-defendant were in fact Fentanyl.

A search of several locations and vehicles involved with Henderson’s Drug Trafficking Organization resulted in investigators finding over 80 grams of Fentanyl, 9mm ammunition, a drug press, digital scales, 28 cell phones, and other drug paraphernalia.

Agents also found notes on Henderson’s iPhone that showed he was tracking law enforcement surveillance.

If his plea agreement is accepted, Henderson faces 10 to 15 years in prison.

