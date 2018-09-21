ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — As night fell, a crowd began to congregate in front of Cranberry United Methodist Church near Aberdeen.

The church was not far from Thursday’s deadly mass shooting at a Rite-Aid Distribution Center.

“If you are struggling tonight, reach out and ask for help,” said Pastor Tiffany Patterson. “You have a community here that loves you and cares for you,”

The candlelight vigil was meant to represent light in the midst of darkness. They remembered Brindra Giri, Sunday Agunda and Haylee Reyes.

Victims In Aberdeen Workplace Shooting Identified

The ceremony was emotional to those who lived through the chaos Thursday.

“I feel like I’m living out of body just looking in at the world and not really sure what exactly is going on right now,” said Jessica Spore, a Rite-Aid employee.

Jessica Spore and Viviana Carey were one building over from where the shooting authorities said was carried out by 26-year-old Snochia Moseley occurred Thursday.

They both said they are unsure if they’ll be able to work in the same complex ever again.

“I don’t know how we stayed in there as long as we did but we couldn’t leave until the roads were open. I already decided I couldn’t go in. I don’t know how I’m going on Monday,” Spore said.

The day was also difficult for the brother of one of the victim’s of the shooting.

“First few minutes I thought it was a nightmare, it really didn’t happen but it did happen,” Suman Puri said.

Suman Puri said his sister Brindra Giri, one of the victims who died in the shooting, had moved to the U-S from Nepal 5 months ago.

Puri said she only recently started work at the distribution center, taking the job despite family objections.

“My mom is devastated. I don’t know how long it will take for her to accept this fact that she’s not there anymore. She’s been crying all night, all day,” Puri said.

Giri is survived by her two kids, an 11-year-old, a 16-year-old and her husband.

“My sister has gone to heaven but we the family are paying the price,” Puri said.

