LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department are investigating after receiving a tip that there was a student with a possible weapon at DuVal High School.

The high school was on a brief lockdown, which has been lifted, as the potential threat was investigated.

We have received thirdhand info about a student at Duval HS in Lanham *possibly* with a weapon. We take all potential threats seriously. We have officers on scene actively investigating. A brief lockdown was lifted. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 21, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook