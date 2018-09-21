Comments
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting near a retirement community.
Officers were called out to the 700 block of Maiden Choice Ln. in Catonsville for reports of a shooting.
There were reports that the shooting was at Charlestown Retirement Community.
Police say they have not found any victims at this time, and there is no “danger” to the community.
THIS IS DEVELOPING NEWS. STAY WITH WJZ FOR THE LATEST.
