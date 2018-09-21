(CNN) — Rihanna just keeps adding more work, work, work to her plate.

Not only is she a singer, actress and head of the Fenty brand, which includes cosmetics and lingerie, but now the star has been appointed “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary” to her home country of Barbados.

According to a statement from the Barbados Government Information Office, the position gives the celeb “specific responsibility for promoting education, tourism and investment for the island.”

Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in the Caribbean island country, the superstar became one of Barbados’ cultural ambassadors in 2008, doing promotional work for its tourism ministry.

But her new title comes with expanded responsibilities.

“Plenipotentiary” is defined as “a person, especially a diplomat, invested with the full power of independent action on behalf of their government, typically in a foreign country.”

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said in the statement that her government was honored “to be able to confer the title on this outstanding Barbadian who has contributed significantly to raising the island’s profile across the world.”

“Rihanna has a deep love for this country, and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education,” Mottley said. “She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home.

“She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados.”

The singer said in a statement that she “couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country.”

“Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility,” Rihanna said. “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados.”

