NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 52-year-old woman allegedly slashed herself and five other people, including three infants, early Friday morning in Flushing, Queens.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. inside a home operating as a day care on 161st Street. It’s unclear whether it was a legal child care facility.

Police said the father of a child was stabbed in the leg and a female co-worker was also wounded. One of the infants is now in critical but stable condition.

Police say 6 people (3 adults & 3 kids) were stabbed or slashed before 4am, inside a home in 161st Street & 45th Ave in Queens that authorities say operates as a daycare. 1 child is in serious condition, the other victims are stable. A woman is in custody. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/fRyYCC5iOY — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) September 21, 2018

Four other uninjured children were removed from the home for observation.

“I got up, went and got dressed, and came out to see which house is it, because obviously I’m concerned, this is my neighborhood,” one neighbor told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

The suspect was taken into custody and then taken to New York–Presbyterian/Queens hospital with self-inflicted wounds. The five victims were taken to area hospitals.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook