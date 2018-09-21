BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday appears there will be some drier north breezes, which will allow some sun to make an appearance.

Expect a high in the mid-70s, clouds return at night and cooler but it will be cloudy Sunday.

Some light rain or drizzle may develop on Sunday and the chance of rain will continue into Monday, with those cooler temperatures in the mid-60s.

Some milder air along with the chance of more showers will dominate the forecast next week.

