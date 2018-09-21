ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities have released new details on the hours before the deadly shooting at the Rite Aid distribution center, and what the shooter did just before opening fire.

In a press conference Friday morning, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the shooter, Snochia Moseley, arrived at work at 6:30 a.m. to begin her shift.

She had been working at the Rite Aid distribution center for two weeks after being hired for the holiday season, according to Gahler.

Moseley then left at 7:21 a.m. and went home for unknown reasons. She headed back to work and got to the front gate at 8:35 a.m.

She then sat in her car for about 20 minutes, and could not be seen on surveillance video. Moseley then went back into the building just before 8:55 a.m., and can be seen on surveillance video going back out of the building at 9:05 a.m.

After going outside, she pulls a hooded shirt over her head, and opens fire. She then heads back into the building and continues to fire shots.

At the time of the shooting, there were 65 workers inside the warehouse.

Moseley fired 13 shots in total, and she had already shot herself by the time officers arrived on scene. She used a 9mm Glock that she legally purchased in March

Sheriff Gahler said Moseley was diagnosed with a mental illness in 2016, and her family said she had become “increasingly agitated” over the past couple of weeks.

Investigators still don’t have a motive for this shooting, and Gahler says they probably won’t because Moseley killed herself.

Authorities have identified the three people killed and three others injured when Moseley opened fire.

A community vigil is set for Friday night at the Cranberry United Methodist Church. A fund to support the families has been set up with the Victoria Russell Foundation. Click here if you would like to donate to help the victims.

What We Know:

Three people were killed, three others injured in a workplace shooting in Harford County.

The shooting happened at the Rite Aid Distribution Center near Aberdeen.

The call came in to police at 9:06 a.m.

The lone female shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff says suspect had been diagnosed with mental illness.

