BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, the weekend ahead offers a great chance to explore the world of Baltimore food and beverage. From a food truck-style Oktoberfest to a networking garden party, here’s what to do on the local scene.

TrucktoberFest Gathering

First up, it’s the second annual TrucktoberFest. The free event (food and drinks purchased separately) gathers Baltimore’s favorite food trucks to celebrate Oktoberfest, with live music and a beer garden. Each food truck will offer a German version of one of their dishes. Prizes will be given for the best Oktoberfest costume. The event is also a fundraiser for the Children’s Scholarship Fund Baltimore.

Expect to see popular local food trucks like Iced Gems, Taco Bar, Greek on the Street, Farm to Charm, Gypsy Queen, Bull Head Pit Beef and Bombay Kitchen, among others.

When: Friday, Sept. 21, 5-10 p.m.

Where: The Rotunda, 711 W. 40th St..

Admission: Free; $3 donation suggested

The M.E.N.U.

Next is another food fest with free entry. This time it’s M.E.N.U. Baltimore, which will once again feature food, cocktails, games, music and more. The location has changed from last year to accommodate a larger crowd. It will take place at business incubator Startup Nest in Southwest Baltimore. The event is family friendly.

When: Saturday, Sept. 22, 4-8 p.m.

Where: The Startup Nest, 1401 Severn St.

Admission: Free with RSVP

Sip and Mingle – Garden Party

Finally, sip frozen rosé (frozé), handcrafted cocktails, beer and wine at this free garden party, where you’ll mingle with supporters of Catherine’s Family and Youth Services, a family-run nonprofit providing assistance and outreach to low-income and minority families in impoverished neighborhoods. Meet the organization’s founders, Valarie Matthews and Shannon Morgan, and network with other community leaders. Food and drinks are available for purchase at this outdoor event.

When: Sunday, Sept. 23, 2-6 p.m.

Where: The Tiny Wine Shop at The Rotunda, 727 W. 40th St.

Admission: Free

