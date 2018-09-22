COLLEGE PARK, MD – Maryland State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash in Beltsville that left one woman severely injured.

Around 3:21 a.m. Troopers of the College Park Barrack responded to I-95 north of MD 200 for a reported two vehicle crash.

Investigators say a white GMC Yukon operated by Curtis Floyd, 45, struck a red Honda Civic driven by Rebecca Nicole Kampi, 25, in the rear while both vehicles were in motion. The hit caused the Honda to run off the roadway.

Floyd was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Kampi was transported to the hospital for life threatening injuries. Both parties are MD residents police say.

All lanes were closed as a result and will remain closed pending the completion of the scene investigation.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. This is an ongoing investigation.

