A deck has collapsed at the 4900 block Bernie Branch Road in Ellicott City.
HOWARD Co, Md. (WJZ) — Units from Howard County Fire and EMS are on the location of what they are calling a mass casualty incident, though at this time there are no life-threatening injuries, according to fire and emergency crews.

Multiple patients have been taken to local hospitals.

“This is a fluid situation, crews are working to package and transport ten patients,” Howard County Fire and EMS tweeted Saturday evening.

This is a developing story.

