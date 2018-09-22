BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools have announced there will be a rescheduled game between the Dunbar Poets and Mervo Mustangs.

The game which was scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday night began as planned but was interrupted after several fights broke out at the game. A representative for the Baltimore City Police department said the incidents began around 9 p.m in the area of the 3500 block of Hillen Road.

School officials have not yet set a day for the new game but say the game will be made up.

