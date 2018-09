During this season of Purple Preview, we will be featuring some of all-pro tailgaters at M&T Bank Stadium.

On Saturday Sept. 13, we met a crew from Cecil County that grills up crab sausages and comes to the games in a converted MTA van.

Purple Preview airs on Saturdays at 11:15 p.m. and Sundays at 8:15 a.m.