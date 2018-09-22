ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — The wife of Sunday Aguda, one of the shooting victims in the Rite-Aid warehouse shooting this past week, wrote a note to the world about her husband.

“This is a note from Aleina, the wife of Sunday Aguda who was the first victim of the Rite-Aid warehouse shooting. I want the world to know Sunday was a special person. He was a great husband and father who will be greatly missed. When we lost him, he was doing what he always did, working hard to take care of his family. My heart and prayers also goes out to the family members of the other victims. Please stay strong, have faith and know God is in control. Love, Aleina Scott.”

Sunday Aguda, a 45-year-old man from Baltimore County, Brindra Giri a 41-year-old woman from Baltimore County, and Hayleen Reyes, a 21-year-old woman from Baltimore City, were the three killed in the shooting.

Aguda, a native Nigerian, became the first person killed, his family said.

The woman who opened fire at a Rite Aid distribution center, killing three people, had reportedly been diagnosed with a mental illness years ago.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Friday that Snochia Moseley was diagnosed with a mental illness in 2016.

Moseley reportedly used a 9mm Glock that she legally purchased in March, and fired a total of 13 rounds.

She died after shooting herself twice in the head.

Investigators still don’t have a motive for this shooting, and Gahler says they probably won’t because Moseley killed herself.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook