  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:15 PMPurple Preview Show
    11:35 PMPurple Playbook
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fall officially started at 9:54 p.m. Saturday night!

While the season is synonymous with images of leaves, scarves and pumpkin spice lattes, the only image that seems to sum up what we’re expecting for our first week of fall is wet!

And after a rainy summer, that’s the last thing that anyone wants to hear. That means rain jackets and umbrellas are in order for the Ravens game Sunday.

Sunday will be cool, with highs only in the low-to-mid 60s. Rain is likely and while there is no severe weather on the radar, there is a potential for flooding.

The threat seems fairly low though at this point and it’s not clear which parts of Maryland will see the bulk of the moisture.

Rain will linger through Sunday evening, with showers finally tapering overnight before ramping up again on Monday.

Don’t bother putting the umbrellas up because chances for rain stay in the forecast through Friday.

Temperatures return to normal-mid 70s by Tuesday, with lows on Wednesday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s