BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fall officially started at 9:54 p.m. Saturday night!

While the season is synonymous with images of leaves, scarves and pumpkin spice lattes, the only image that seems to sum up what we’re expecting for our first week of fall is wet!

And after a rainy summer, that’s the last thing that anyone wants to hear. That means rain jackets and umbrellas are in order for the Ravens game Sunday.

Sunday will be cool, with highs only in the low-to-mid 60s. Rain is likely and while there is no severe weather on the radar, there is a potential for flooding.

The threat seems fairly low though at this point and it’s not clear which parts of Maryland will see the bulk of the moisture.

Rain will linger through Sunday evening, with showers finally tapering overnight before ramping up again on Monday.

Don’t bother putting the umbrellas up because chances for rain stay in the forecast through Friday.

Temperatures return to normal-mid 70s by Tuesday, with lows on Wednesday.

