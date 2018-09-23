BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A D.C. based bakery is looking to inspire others by adding a location in Charm City.

The famous DC Sweet Potato Cake has a new home. The cakes are now made right here in Baltimore.

The recipes are the same, but now, they’re baked in Baltimore, taking over the former Goldman’s Kosher Bakery site in the northwest part of the city.

“It’s an opportunity for us to show the city that great things happen here all the time,” said April Richardson, president of Baked in Baltimore.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Richardson wanted to invest in her hometown.

She also operates DC Sweet Potato Cake, a company she helped rebuild, which distributes desserts to stores in the region.

“Started a company, did my best, we had hard times, then met my business partner, April Richardson, who has taken the company to a level where those dreams finally came true,” said Derek Reagan Lowery, vice president of Baked in Baltimore.

Baked in Baltimore is the company’s first retail space.

“Important to invest in Baltimore in a place that we live and love, because we are worth something and you don’t want people to know the only thing people know about Baltimore are the negative things about Baltimore,” said Deborah Wilson, Baked in Baltimore director of operations. “It’s a beautiful place to live, it’s a beautiful place to be, and it’s a great place to have business.”

Richardson knew she wanted to open up in Charm City after the Freddie Gray riots in order to show her dedication to Baltimore and inspire others to do the same.

The shop is also displaying photos from the riots in 2015 and 1968.

“I’m hoping that in showing that, it was very similar, that people can see the results we got from the 1968 riots, which were huge for the African American community and the community at-large, will be even greater as a result of the 2015 riots,” Richardson.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook