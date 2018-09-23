  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Three men were taken to a local hospital after they were found with stab wounds near a Baltimore County bar overnight Saturday.

Baltimore County Police Department officers were called out just after 12:15 a.m. for a stabbing in the 12300 block of Philadelphia Rd.

Responding police found three men who had been stabbed. All three were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to find out what happened just before the stabbing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.

