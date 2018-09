BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Department officer is being taken to a local hospital after being shot.

Police say an officer has been shot, but released no further details about what happened.

The shooting reportedly happened near the 800 block of Vine St.

BPD Officer has been shot, details being gathered. No further information. Will advise on media staging area at appropriate time. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) September 23, 2018

No further details have been released at this time.

