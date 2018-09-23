BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If every cloud has a silver lining, the Ravens win was just that to all the clouds that loomed over Baltimore all weekend long!

A steady stream of rain covered Maryland on Sunday. While it wasn’t particularly heavy, it was persistent!

Baltimore hit a high of 63° at BWI on Sunday. Normal highs for this time of year are in the mid 70s.

Overnight temps won’t budge much, in fact they could climb a few degrees.

Light rain and patchy fog are also possible through Monday morning.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid 60s with showers through the day.

Keep those umbrellas nice and close because rain is likely through Thursday.

We’re keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure located about 375 miles southwest of Bermuda.

The system had a 40% chance of formation over the next five days as environmental conditions are forecast to become a bit better for development Monday and Tuesday.

So far, it looks like the system will pass near the southeastern United States coast on Wednesday.

