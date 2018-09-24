BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– An accident involving two tractor-trailers has closed Interstate 95 north through much of the morning commute Monday, adding to normal delays caused by rainy weather.

All lanes blocked NB 95 @ 895 due to crash Involving tractor trailer. — MD State Police (@MDSP) September 24, 2018

The crash which occurred around 7 a.m. blocked all four lanes of I-95 north at I-895.

Two tracor-trailers, a dump truck and six passenger vehicles were involved in the accident.

No serious injuries were reported, but one person was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The road remains closed while an investigation is underway.

UPDATE – Baltimore Co. – All lanes remained blocked on NB I-95 at the I-895 split. MAJOR delays. Heavy duty tow trucks on scene. #mdtraffic #mdotnews cg — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) September 24, 2018

There was also a major backup on I-83N. At this time, it’s not known if that was related to detoured traffic from I-95N.

