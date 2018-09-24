Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– An accident involving two tractor-trailers has closed Interstate 95 north through much of the morning commute Monday, adding to normal delays caused by rainy weather.
The crash which occurred around 7 a.m. blocked all four lanes of I-95 north at I-895.
Two tracor-trailers, a dump truck and six passenger vehicles were involved in the accident.
No serious injuries were reported, but one person was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
The road remains closed while an investigation is underway.
There was also a major backup on I-83N. At this time, it’s not known if that was related to detoured traffic from I-95N.
