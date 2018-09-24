  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s capital has registered its first fatality involving a shared electric scooter since services started this spring.

News outlets report 20-year-old Carlos Sanchez-Martin was hit Friday by an SUV in Dupont Circle. He was dragged around 20 yards (18 meters) and pinned under the SUV, leaving the distinctively green Lime scooter, a shoe and headphones in the roadway.

Firefighters extricated him from underneath the vehicle, and he died at a hospital shortly thereafter. The SUV’s driver stayed at the scene. No charges have yet been filed.

Lime is one of three businesses that offer electric scooters for rent in Washington. A company spokesperson says Lime has offered its support in connection with the investigation.

Washington had recorded 26 fatalities as of Friday. Sanchez-Martin’s death was classified as a pedestrian crash.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s