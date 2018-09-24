WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s capital has registered its first fatality involving a shared electric scooter since services started this spring.

News outlets report 20-year-old Carlos Sanchez-Martin was hit Friday by an SUV in Dupont Circle. He was dragged around 20 yards (18 meters) and pinned under the SUV, leaving the distinctively green Lime scooter, a shoe and headphones in the roadway.

Firefighters extricated him from underneath the vehicle, and he died at a hospital shortly thereafter. The SUV’s driver stayed at the scene. No charges have yet been filed.

Lime is one of three businesses that offer electric scooters for rent in Washington. A company spokesperson says Lime has offered its support in connection with the investigation.

Washington had recorded 26 fatalities as of Friday. Sanchez-Martin’s death was classified as a pedestrian crash.

