OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democrat Ben Jealous are meeting in the only debate of the Maryland governor’s race.

It is being held Monday at the studios of Maryland Public Television in Owings Mills, Maryland. The candidates will take questions from several panelists, including journalists from The Washington Post, The Baltimore Sun, The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown and WMDT-TV. MPT news anchor Jeff Salkin will be the moderator.

The debate is scheduled to last about an hour.

It will be broadcast starting at 7 p.m. on MPT-HD, WMDT-TV will broadcast it in Salisbury, and WJLA-TV will broadcast it in Washington, D.C. It’s also being carried on C-SPAN.

