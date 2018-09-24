BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The homicide count in Baltimore for 2018 is 216, as of September 24, 2018, according to a police department spokesperson.
In 2017, there were 342 homicides in Baltimore City for the entire year.
Police Investigating 34-Year-Old Man’s Fatal Shooting
The latest homicide victim is a 34-year-old man who died after he was taken to an area hospital Monday morning.
Police were called to the 1400 block of North Mount Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Sings volumes mayor about YOUR lack of leadership for this city!