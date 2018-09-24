ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ/CBS) — The Montgomery County Police Department released a statement Monday saying it has not been asked to investigate Supreme Count justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh resides in Bethesda, Maryland.

This comes as Kavanaugh faces another allegation of sexual misconduct by a woman claiming he exposed himself to her at a party when they were both students at Yale University in the 1980s, President Trump is sticking by his pick to fill the vacancy on the United States Supreme Court, telling reporters Monday morning, “I am with him all the way.”

White House And Kavanaugh Deny Allegation Made By Second Woman

“I look forward to a vote and for people to come out of the woodwork from 36 years ago and 30 years ago and never mention it, and all the sudden it happens,” the president also said. “In my opinion, it’s totally political,” Mr. Trump said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting Monday morning.

The latest allegation comes as Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her while they were both in high school, and Kavanaugh are expected to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

According to The New Yorker, 53-year-old Deborah Ramirez alleges Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party when they were both students at Yale University in the 1980s, something both Kavanaugh and the White House have denied.

At this time, the Montgomery County Police Department has not received a request by any alleged victim nor a victim’s attorney to initiate a police report or a criminal investigation regarding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The Department recognizes that victims of sexual assault may not want to involve law enforcement and/or initiate a criminal investigation, and we respect that position. The Department, however, stands prepared to assist anyone who reports being the victim of a sexual assault. Typically, in a sexual assault case, the cooperation of the victim or witnesses is necessary. As with any criminal investigation, a determination must be made as to the jurisdiction where the alleged offense occurred and the specific details of the event to establish a potential criminal charge. Our Department is ready to investigate any claim of sexual assault that is alleged to have occurred within our County.

