ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A convicted fraudster and self-declared psychic who pleaded guilty to stealing $340,000 from people through scams has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Gina Marie Marks, who worked under the name Natalie Miller, was sentenced Friday following her February guilty plea.

The Maryland woman also was ordered to pay about $300,000 in restitution. She promised in February to return the payments she received from five clients, but maintained her services were real.

Police learned of Marks in May 2016 when a woman who sought Marks’ help with a love spell noticed the charges were approaching $80,000.

Marks was later arrested at the Miami International Airport in Florida. She pleaded no contest and guilty to similar charges in 2009 and 2010 in Florida.

