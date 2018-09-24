BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore officer who was wounded during a shootout Sunday night has been released from the hospital.

Police say the “veteran” officer, who has not yet been identified, was in the area of the 700 block of Vine St. for a “crime suppression initiative.”

Investigators are not sure what led up to the shooting, but the officer and suspect exchanged gunfire.

Police: Baltimore Officer Wounded In Shootout; Suspect Killed

The officer was shot by the suspect, while the suspect was fatally shot by the officer. The officer was released from the hospital on Monday.

Baltimore PD Commissioner Gary Tuggle said “quite a few rounds” were fired, but police are still investigating what exactly happened before the shootout.

Police were holding the area to investigate overnight Sunday, but the scene was released at 7 a.m. Monday. A police cruiser was also towed from the scene.

