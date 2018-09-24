BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s common to see high performing professional athletes establish foundations to coordinate their charitable activities.

Second-year Ravens corner back Brandon Carr is no different, and he’s expanded the good works of his foundation to include Baltimore, as well as Dallas and Flint, Michigan.

“Tell me about some of the books you guys like to read,” Kim Crout told some children at Glenmount Elementary.

Crout has the best job. She runs the Raven’s Bookmobile.

Kids go in empty handed, but come out with a free book.

“I know a lot of the kids that we serve say they have absolutely no books at home,” Crout said.

9-year-old Habi Macalou has a few books at home, but at this point, realizes she’d like another one of her favorites.

“I love Junie B. Jones,” Macalou said. “I love her stories, she’s like amazing and there’s a lot of adventures in this book.”

On Monday, all the books were donated by Ravens player Brandon Carr.

His foundation wants kids to read, so he bought the books to be given away outside in the bookmobile.

And he finds time on his only day off during the week to read to 2nd graders, then mentor 8th graders later in the day.

The son of a teacher and a coach, he’s a natural.

“Try to emphasize it is fun, more than educational to read,” Carr said. “That you can escape from what’s going on in life when you dive into books.”

