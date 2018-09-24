HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — Family and friends are beginning to pay tribute to their loved ones who were killed in the Rite Aid warehouse shooting last week.

Three people died and three others were wounded when temporary employee Snochia Moseley opened fire during break time.

Remembering a father and husband, and victim of Thursday’s shooting, family members are holding a vigil Monday on what would have been Sunday Aguda’s 45th birthday.

Family and friends should be celebrating Aguda’s birthday, but instead they’re saying goodbye to the man they say died while working to support his family.

Aguda’s wife remembers the man she says put family above all else.

She wrote to WJZ on Saturday that he was a great husband and father who died “doing what he always did, working hard to take care of his family.”

Rite-Aid Shooting Victim’s Wife Writes: ‘Sunday Was A Special Person’

Aguda was the first to die in the workplace shooting at the Rite Aid distribution center in Harford County.

Like the other victims, and the shooter, he had only been working at the warehouse for a matter of weeks.

Deputies say they still do not know why 26-year-old Moseley opened fire. They said she was a temporary employee and had a documented history of mental illness.

She killed three people and wounded three others before taking her own life.

41-year-old Brindra Giri was among the victims. She was a mother of two, who recently moved to the U.S. from Nepal.

Her brother says she was trying to find a better life for her family before she was murdered.

“I woke up this morning, I wanted to have like, this nightmare. I thought, for the first few minutes, I thought it was a nightmare. It really didn’t happen,” her brother, Suman Puri, said the day after the shooting.

Like the other victims, Aguda had also moved to the country recently. He was originally from Nigeria.

Deputies say they may never have a motive for their murders.

