  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A security guard has shot and killed a 7-Eleven customer who police say was involved in a dispute with the cashier.

Citing a Montgomery County police release, news outlets report that 27-year-old Deon Christopher McDonald was found outside the Silver Spring store early Sunday, and died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that McDonald was in the middle of purchasing an item when an argument broke out with the clerk, and an armed security guard intervened.

The confrontation between McDonald and the guard became physical and spilled outside, where the 44-year-old guard shot McDonald.

The guard is employed by a company that the property manager contracted.

Detectives are still gathering evidence and coordinating with prosecutors.

No charges have yet been filed. The security guard hasn’t been identified.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s