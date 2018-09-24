  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An underground fire in downtown Baltimore has led to one first responder being injured, and caused four manholes to explode.

A portion of N. Charles St. near Lexington St. is closed as firefighters work to put out the underground fire.

The fire caused four manholes to explode, and a firefighter/paramedic was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

BGE crews are on scene to inspect their equipment, though they haven’t been able to find any issues at this time.

Fire crews say they have the flames under control, but the area has been evacuated as a precaution.

