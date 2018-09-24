BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another damp and cool day after a cooler and wet weekend.

More showers are moving across the region as a warm front is expected to cross the area during the day Tuesday.

We should see an end to the steady light rain and drizzle, and break into some sunshine at times Tuesday, but a shower or a thundershower may develop later in the day.

Warm and humid air will help make Wednesday feel like summer once again, and a later day thunderstorm is likely. Cooler and more pleasant air will return by the weeks end.

Bob Turk

