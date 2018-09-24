BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Welcome to the first Monday of fall. Ask around and you will find out that a lot of folks really like this season. It may indeed be one of the favorite seasons of the year for a majority of us.

Putting on comfort clothes, the colors, and for me, the smell really brings the change of Earth to life.

Change of Earth?

Well yeah. The planet tilts one way or another through the year. We in the Northern Hemisphere are starting to really tilt away from the direct rays of the sun.

Remember this process began the day after the Summer Solstice; the days started getting a little bit shorter.

The smell I was referring to is the real trigger for me. It’s a smell as unique as any flower in the summer.

Piles of leaves, and indeed, some of the burning smell of those leaves.

Oh, and speaking of smell, how can we not mention pumpkin-spice everything?

MB!

