BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives were called to a Baltimore County hospital Tuesday night for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When they arrived they found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The victim told investigators she was walking in the 2900 block of Jefferson Street when she was shot.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

