BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven people are injured after fire crews responded to southbound I-95 between I-695 and I-895 for a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday night.

Baltimore County Fire tweeted the first response of the accident that there was an accident involving a tractor-trailer and vehicles.

They updated at around 9:46 p.m. that there were four pediatric patients and three adults being transported in serious condition to trauma centers.

All lanes in the southbound I-95 past Exit 64 are blocked for the crash.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

This story is developing.