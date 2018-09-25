LOS ANGELES — It was clear from the opening notes that Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja was nailing it.

“Always before I sing, my heart will beat really, really fast,” she said.

Malea won a contest to sing the national anthem before Sunday’s LA Galaxy soccer match. Her reaction to winning included yelling and jumping on her bed — exactly what you’d expect from a 7-year-old. What you don’t expect is for a 7-year-old to sound the way Malea did.

CBS News asked if it comes easy to her, but she said it takes work.

