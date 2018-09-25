BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore teens went viral over the summer with their drumming videos — and Ellen DeGeneres noticed.

On Monday, Timothy Fletcher and Malik Perry were featured on The Ellen Show.

DeGeneres asked the teens to drum to Ciara’s “Level Up.”

“I love their video so much I asked them to come here and perform on the show,” she said to the audience.

The teens, known as A1 Chops on YouTube, have posted 92 videos and have drummed to other artists like Cardi B, Ellie Goulding and more.

Shutterfly gave the teens drumsticks and $10,000 each on the show.

You can watch more of their videos here or probably see them drumming around Baltimore.

