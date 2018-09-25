BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Season 44 of Saturday Night Live is getting a little more charm when Baltimore native Ego Nwodim joins the cast, replacing Luke Null.

Nwodim, described as an “actor-writer-improviser-cupcake connoisseur,” graduated from the University of Southern California before taking classes at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, where she performed her one-woman show “Great Black Women… and Then There’s Me.”

She also appeared in the “Funny or Die” video “Women Who Didn’t Love Wonder Woman Support Group“.

Dreams do come true!!! I’m grateful. https://t.co/1kbxZJhQIF — Ego Nwodim (@eggy_boom) September 22, 2018

Nwodim makes her SNL debut on September 29 with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook