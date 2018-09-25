BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s up, up, and away this weekend at Southwest Area Park in Baltimore County for the annual Charm City Fly-In. It’s the largest celebration of radio controlled flying in Maryland.

“We’re going to be flying planes of all shapes and sizes. We have scale planes from the 1930’s and 40’s. We’ve got jets. They range in size from 12-inch wing span to 10-feet wing span,” said Bob Pollokoff, with the Southwest Area Park Modelers. “We have a gentleman here who has a candy drop plane who will drop candy to the kids.”

There will be two days of demonstrations, air shows, and hands-on experiences for the entire family.

“In addition to members of the club flying, the spectators will get a chance to fly,” Pollokoff added. “We have trainers that we will put on what we call a buddy box. You’ll get to fly in a safe environment. We have instructors who can take over if there is a problem.”

The swap modelers will be showing off more than 30 hand=built planes and helicopters.

Art Bail, an Srbutus dentist, will be flying his homemade plane.

“I get to fly. I feel like I’m flying at times. I know I’m on the ground and this may be hard for people to understand, but once you’re into the hobby, you actually feel like you’re in the cockpit. It really is a sense of flying,” he said.

The Charm City Fly-In will be held Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days.

There will be food and refreshments, and all proceeds will benefit the Disabled American Veterans. Between flights, there will be candy drops from the sky for kids.

“It’s really wonderful. People get to ooh and ah, and see some incredible flying skills,” said Pollokoff.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook