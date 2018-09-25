“Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.”
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Delta Airlines announced a little before 9 p.m. Tuesday night they were temporarily issuing a ground stop of planes.
The airline company issued a statement on their website:
Reagan Airport was one of the local airports affected by this Delta-wide computer issue.
This story is developing.
