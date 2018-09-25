BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Delta Airlines announced a little before 9 p.m. Tuesday night they were temporarily issuing a ground stop of planes.

The airline company issued a statement on their website:

“Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.”

Reagan Airport was one of the local airports affected by this Delta-wide computer issue.

This story is developing.

