BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI says workers should beware- hackers are targeting payroll direct deposits.

The agency is warning of a new phishing scam where cyber-criminals send phony emails designed to trick employees into sharing log-in credentials.

The agency said scammers are accessing employee payroll accounts and changing bank account information.

The FBI said people should not supply credentials by email.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook