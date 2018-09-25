ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a hotel shuttle van and leading police on a pursuit on Monday night in Anne Arundel County.

David Antonio Diaz, of Rockville,is charged with the following:

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Theft of cellphones and money

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Attempting to elude uniformed police by failing to stop

Driving on a suspended license

Reckless driving

Negligent driving

Impeding traffic

And unsafe lane changes

A trooper from the Annapolis Police Barrack noticed a Residence Inn/Marriott Hotel shuttle van driving dangerously on Route 97.

The driver was weaving back and forth between lanes. The van had been reported stolen from a Residence Inn in Hanover.

Diaz refused to stop for the trooper, continuing to weave between the left and right shoulders.

Even after the trooper managed to get in front of the van to drop stop sticks, taking out two tires, Diaz continued to drive until the van became too disabled to move.

The 25-year-old surrendered to police after a 90-minute standoff in Annapolis.

Diaz, who had been reported as missing in Montgomery County, was eventually released from custody on his personal recognizance.

