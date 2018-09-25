ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — A man who police said was being treated for an overdose died at the hospital almost a week after becoming unresponsive when he was taken to the ground and handcuffed by officers after he reportedly assaulted an officer.

This incident happened on September 17, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department reports the man involved, 55-year-old Shawn Devin Floyd, died at the hospital on September 23.

The medical examiner’s officer performed an autopsy, and reported they did not “observe any injuries consistent” with the officers causing Floyd’s death. His official cause of death will not be determined until the toxicology and forensic results are completed.

Police say they were called out to the Lake Shore Tavern, located in the 1300 block of Lake Ave. in Pasadena, just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 17 to assist with an overdose call.

First responders were treating two men, Floyd and a 54-year-old man, for overdoses, but asked for police assistance because one of the men was acting “erratic and aggressive.”

Responding officers say Floyd was being uncooperative while in the ambulance. He reportedly unhooked the straps from the gurney and got out of the ambulance.

Floyd is accused of assaulting an officer when he was told to get back in the ambulance.

Officers managed to restrain Floyd, and then took him to the ground so they could handcuff him.

As officers were handcuffing Floyd, he became unresponsive. First responders immediately began offering medical assistance, and Floyd was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Almost a week later, Floyd was pronounced dead at the hospital.

During the investigation into this case, police say they found suspected PCP after serving a search warrant on Floyd’s vehicle.

Witnesses also reported seeing the officers take Floyd to the ground to handcuff him.

The investigation is ongoing, and Anne Arundel County police are asking anyone with information to call their homicide unit at (410) 222-4731. Those who want to remain anonymous can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook