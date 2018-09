SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are looking for 14-year-old Lindsay Lima from Sailsbury. Officials say she left home through a 2nd story window of her home on Westbooke Drive.

Lima was last seen in red and black fleece pajama pants, a blue t-shirt, and a hooded sweatshirt.

#MISSING @MDSP are looking for Lindsay Lima, 14, who exited a 2nd story window of her Westbooke Dr home between 12 & 4:20 a.m. in Salisbury. She was last seen wearing red & black fleece PJs, a blue T-shirt, and a hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with info is asked to call 410-749-3101. pic.twitter.com/dfxhiNsguU — MD State Police (@MDSP) September 25, 2018

Police ask anyone with information regarding her disappearance to contact them at 410-749-3101.

